NWS confirms 5 tornadoes hit the area; outbreak total up to 105

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile conducted damage surveys and confirmed on April 12 there were tornadoes in Choctaw, Clarke, Marengo, Wilcox, Dallas, and Perry counties.
In Choctaw County, NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds touched down in a heavily wooded area west of Highway 17. The tornado snapped numerous pine trees along its path.
In Clarke County, an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds touched down just west of West Bend Road and moved northwest before lifting. The tornado snapped numerous pine trees.
In Wilcox County, an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds entered from Marengo County, just southwest of County Road 32 and lifted near County Road 30. Pine trees were snapped and uprooted, and a mobile home was heavily damaged.
In Perry County, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds formed along County Road 9 just four miles north of Sprott and lifted near Hodgens Road. Extensive tree damage occurred along County Road, the Mount Pleasant Freewill Baptist Church had part of its roof removed and the adjacent fellowship hall was completely destroyed.
In Dallas County, an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds touched down near the intersection of County Road 62 and County Road 417 and lifted at County Road 451. Tree damage occurred along County Road 471, County Road 30 and County Road 451.
NWS said these findings are preliminary.
Those five tornadoes were just a small fraction of the 105 confirmed tornadoes that touched down from Texas to Maryland during the April 12-13 severe weather outbreak. That number is likely to still climb as additional NWS surveys are completed.
While it may not seem like it, Alabama has the most confirmed tornadoes during the outbreak.
There have been 20 confirmed twisters as of 4 a.m. Thursday, most of which touched down in the Birmingham region.
Despite leading the way in total tornado touchdowns, Alabama did not record any fatalities.
Tornadoes weren’t the only issue across the Deep South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, though. There were more than 1,200 severe weather reports in total, including a whopping 1,070 high wind/wind damage reports.
Again, these are preliminary reports, not confirmed.
