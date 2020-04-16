Publix donates $20K to Montgomery Area Food Bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Publix made a second wave of donations to Feeding America member food banks, including the area food bank in Montgomery.
The Montgomery Area Food Bank received a $20,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities as the group made a second $1 million donation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday’s donation provides support to food pantries and meal programs in the communities surrounding Publix stores.
"As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
Other locations in Alabama to receive donations include Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham ($25,000), Feeding the Gulf Coast in Theodore ($35,000), and Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville ($20,000).
The $1 million donation was distributed to Feeding America member food banks throughout Publix’s seven-state operating area.
