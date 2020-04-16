Restaurant owner says federal stimulus package has ‘unintended consequences’

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - David’s Catfish House owner Bill Spurlin had trouble digesting the “unintended consequences” from the federal stimulus package.
According to Spurlin, some of his waitresses began making excuses why they couldn’t work. He has an idea why: they can make more money at home under the new guidelines of the stimulus program and weekly unemployment checks from the state.
“My waitresses are now getting 500 and something dollars from the federal government, 200 and something dollars in state unemployment, so now they’re making $850 to $900 a week,” said Spurlin.
Consequently, Spurlin shut it down even though the diner was doing okay with the drive-thru traffic during the pandemic.
“We were paying the bills,” he said.
Still, Spurlin says he's not mad or upset.
“Why would you come to work when you make $900 a week staying at home?” he said.
According to an Alabama Department of Labor document on unemployment insurance benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, no unemployment benefits of any kind are available to employees “who quit without good work-related cause, refuse to return to work, or refuse to receive full-time pay.” ADOL says attempts to collect unemployment benefits after quitting a job without good work-related cause is considered to be fraud.
Tamika Pryor picked up her final check Thursday but has every intention of coming back to work when Spurlin reopens in two weeks with the drive-thru.
“The pay is good and everything and I just enjoy all my customers,” said Pryor.
Paige Baldwin feels the same way.
“I love this job. I love everything about this job. I did try to go somewhere else for a little bit and it didn’t work out, but I love the environment, the people and love everything about my co-workers,” said Baldwin.
Spurlin, meanwhile, is looking at the temporary closure as a gift. He is rebooting, rethinking and recreating what the restaurant will look like after the pandemic ends.
“Gonna be a little different experience," said Spurlin.
Spurlin said he’s borrowed $160,000 from the Payment Protection Program program to help keep employees on board.
“I gotta get this place back open,” he said.
Spurlin says the restaurant averaged around 2,600 to 2,700 customers per week before the coronavirus struck. He says he plans to permanently close his David’s Catfish House in Crestview, Florida.
