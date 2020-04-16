Second Georgiana nursing home worker positive for COVID-19

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Another employee at a Georgiana nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.
Joe Perkins, with NHS Management, said the employee is at home following the recommended protocols for monitoring and treatment.
Perkins said co-workers and residents of Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation who were within six feet of the employee at any time have also been tested with no positive results.
The latest cases comes less than a week after the facility confirmed a positive case found after an employee’s daughter contracted strep, which led to the employee getting tested.
Perkins said, to date, no residents have tested positive for the respiratory virus.
