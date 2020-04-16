VIDEO: Suspect shot in Prattville shooting investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect.
Investigators advised Tuesday that the suspect fired a flare gun at the victim and struck an occupied residence. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle in the direction of South Memorial Drive.
Video shows the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.