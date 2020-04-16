Warming on up with rain, storms this weekend; severe threat elevated Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday only saw a high temperature of 67° despite the sunshine. That is good for the coolest daytime temperature since March 7th! It’ll also likely be the last day with a high that cool until next fall.
And Thursday morning has followed suit, with virtually everyone falling into the 40s. There are even several locations that fell into the 30s with frost!
Similar to Wednesday likely being the last day with highs in the 60s until fall, today will likely be the last time we see temperatures this chilly for at least six months or so!
The warming trend begins today with highs in the 70s under an entirely blue sky all day long! Highs will make a run for 80 degrees on Friday, but there will be noticeably more cloud cover around.
A few showers are possible with a decaying system Friday night into the first half of Saturday, but the daytime hours on Saturday will be drier with highs in the upper 70s.
The big talker beyond this morning’s frosty temperatures is the heavy rain and thunderstorms coming Sunday into Sunday night for the entire state. A much stronger storm system will move in during this period, bringing numerous showers and storms.
The threat for 1-2″ of rain, instances of flooding and severe thunderstorms is there, per the latest Weather Prediction Center, Storm Prediction Center and Climate Prediction Center outlooks. The best chance for the heavier, more widespread rain and strong thunderstorm activity comes later in the day Sunday into Sunday night.
The severe threat zone is very similar to what we had on Easter, with all of central and southern Alabama falling in the level 3-of-4 “Medium Risk” as of Thursday morning. However, the tornado threat does not appear to as significant as what we had on Easter.
The first few days of next week currently look quiet with highs in the upper 70s!
