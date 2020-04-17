One-day coronavirus testing coming to Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will soon be available for Chilton County residents.
Next Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. residents will be able to be tested for the coronavirus at the Chilton County Health Department, loacted at 301 Health Center Drive in Clanton.
The ADPH says the testing will be appointment-based. To preregister, residents are asked to call 205-755-1287.
To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria:
The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)·
- Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND
- Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or
- Age 65 years or older, or
- Healthcare worker, or
- Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
- Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.
The ADPH says testing is not recommended if you have no symptoms. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
