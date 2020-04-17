Elmore County EMA taps unlikely source to fill demand for masks

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Keith Barnett, like all his colleagues, continues to have a problem procuring masks and protective equipment for first responders. A possible solution came from an unlikely place: the IT Department.
“I offered to a creative solution to purchase multiple 3D printers, because we can print these masks for basically less than $3, they’re reusable,” said Elmore County IT Director Samuel Williamson.
Barnett and the county quickly purchased the printers and went to work. The machines have been running 24/7 since.
“Right now, in this time, you have to try and think outside the box,” said Barnett. “You can’t just think of the old way, you’ve got to come up with new and inventive ways to do things.”
Barnett used a 3D mask pattern from his Homeland Security Cyber Infrastruture Group, InfraGuard.
Every piece of the mask is printed in the office and has a standard H-VAC filter that blocks down to one micron, which is smaller than the virus.
“When you breathe in, the air comes through the actual filters on the sides and when you breathe out all your exhale oxygen goes out the middle of the mask, so it creates a suction,” Williamson said.
Barnett says the masks won't be used in a medical setting.
“Hopefully we will provide this to a lot of our critical infrastructure workers that are out there in the field,” said Barnett. “That will help protect them and be a supplement to other supplies that we’re trying to get in for first responders, medical workers and other critical infrastructure workers.”
While this task is well outside their job description, the work is personal.
“We’re basically doing our humanitarian duty to help prevent the virus from spreading to these certain individuals so that they can continue to offer their services to the citizens,” said Williamson.
Barnett, a retired police officer, knows firsthand how badly these masks are needed.
“You know, it’s rewarding," said Barnett. "We want to show people we’re doing everything we can do to help get then what they need.”
Williamson believes anyone with a 3D printer can likely make these masks.
“They can offer their own creative solutions to whatever problem may be out there, whether it’s a virus breakout or some other form of social epidemic,” said Williamson.
