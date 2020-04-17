Friday Update: Enhanced severe risk Sunday for most of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enjoy Friday and Saturday because we are in for another episode of severe weather on Sunday. Before we get to that, let’s briefly touch on the positives!
If yardwork, housework, outdoor exercising, or heading to a park are on your to-do list, you are in great shape both Friday and Saturday. Highs will push into the upper 70s and lower 80s each day with at least some sunshine.
It will be a tad bit more humid compared to where we’ve been of late, but it won’t be oppressive by any stretch of the imagination.
The focus over the next several days, though, is on Sunday’s elevated risk of severe thunderstorms. The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central and southern Alabama in significant risk for severe weather later in the day Sunday.
This setup is by no means identical to what we had on Easter, which saw a tornado outbreak across multiple southern states. That was an unusually potent severe weather setup.
However, the ingredients are certainly there for widespread severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail come Sunday. With this particular forecast, there is just a bit less in the way of confidence in regards to the magnitude and coverage of severe thunderstorms.
Regardless, we have placed all of the area in a level 3-of-4 risk for severe weather Sunday. Timing looks to be late afternoon into the evening and possibly the early hours of the overnight.
We’re no strangers to severe weather in the spring, so like with any other elevated risk day, be sure to have a plan in place, charge electronic devices and pay close attention to the forecast through Sunday morning as updates come in!
