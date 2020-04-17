Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jobless workers continue to file unemployment claims in sky-high numbers in Georgia as state's economy struggles amid efforts to fight the coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed 318,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to more than 900,000 claims processed since March 22. The agency says restaurant and hotel workers have been especially hurt by restrictions and shutdowns imposed to keep the virus from spreading. In Savannah, hundreds of cars and trucks lined up Thursday at a drive-thru food bank on the city's historic riverfront. In line was Crystal Braden, who lost her job as a Savannah tour guide. Braden said she needs help after spending much of her savings on groceries.