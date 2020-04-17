National Backyard Campout encourages memory-making during quarantine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trail Life USA, a boys adventure group, is encouraging all families everywhere to camp out in the backyard Friday night.
It’s the first-ever National Backyard Campout, encouraging families to “make memories” during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Trail Life USA describes itself as a “Christ-centered, boy-focused, character, leadership, and adventure organization,” with troops meeting at local churches nationwide.
“Our resourceful troops have held their meetings online for the past few weeks during self-isolating,” said Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, which has more than 30,000 members in 830-plus troops across all 50 states. “But this is a time when cabin fever sets in and boys especially need to get outdoors in a safe environment.”
Organizers hope the National Backyard Campout will bring together families “virtually” across the nation via a live web broadcast, including story readings. Trail Life USA has posted suggestions for games, activities, and outdoor cooking recipes on its website.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said national event leader Steve Padgett. “This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together, and create memories and habits that will continue long after this homebound time is over.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.