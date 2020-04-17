Prattville woman with rare syndrome braves monthly trips to coronavirus hot spot

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mary Grace Faulk is only 25 years old but has been through the ringer in recent years.
The Prattville woman suffers from a rare kidney disorder and has had to make monthly medical trips to a coronavirus hot spot in Georgia.
Faulk says she has no choice but to make a trip every 28 days to her doctor in Cartersville, Georgia, to get her medications. She said he’s the only qualified doctor in the region who can treat her with the pain medicine she needs based on the type of illness she has.
The city is some 214 miles from Prattville. Faulk’s most recent trip was Monday.
“I was terrified, I mean I didn’t sleep for like three day,” Faulk said.
It wasn’t so much the trip itself. It’s a potentially deadly situation for someone with a chronic underlying condition.
“It’s called Loin Pain Hematuria Syndrome. Basically blood clots in your kidneys,” Faulk said.
It’s a rare disease. The first case was identified in 1967, and it typically affects young women.
“I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do correctly, staying at home and all that kind of stuff. I am 25, and I don’t want to die,” Faulk said.
FDA guidelines prevent her doctor from prescribing the medications over the phone, according to Faulk.
“We have to physically sit with our doctor for five minutes because all he does is hand us our prescriptions and then leave,” she said.
The pandemic has taught Faulk a sobering lesson at just 25 years old.
“I’m not invincible. It puts it all in perspective,” she said.
There is no known cure for Faulk’s kidney disease. The only treatment available is pain management.
