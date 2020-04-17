State group feeds medical workers on frontlines battling COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group in Montgomery is feeding some of the men and women on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to show their appreciation.
Leaders with Alabama Artificial Limb and Orthopedic Service fed medical workers at Rehab First-Montgomery and Jackson Hospital as a way to say “thank you.”
“When we start to hear that they’re exposed in some way, we don’t have to be exposed and we know they are every single day, from the grocery store, to the health care facilities to the restaurants, so we’re out [Friday] to really thank our dear friends that are still here," said AALOS CPO & CPED Glenn Crumpton. “And they’re taking all the precautions they can, but they’re still had the chance to be exposed, so that’s why we think they’re our heroes.”
After stopping at Capitol Hill, the group provided lunch for workers at Jackson Hospital.
They were met with dozens of nurses, doctors, and staff thanking them for their gesture.
