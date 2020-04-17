State group feeds medical workers on frontlines battling COVID-19

“When we start to hear that they’re exposed in some way, we don’t have to be exposed and we know they are every single day, from the grocery store, to the health care facilities to the restaurants, so we’re out [Friday] to really thank our dear friends that are still here," said AALOS CPO & CPED Glenn Crumpton. “And they’re taking all the precautions they can, but they’re still had the chance to be exposed, so that’s why we think they’re our heroes.”