Suspect in 2 January shootings now charged in February homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in an early February fatal shooting case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Lorenzo Rainer, 60, of Montgomery, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection to the death of Dana Riley.
Riley, 31, also of Montgomery, was shot to death on Feb. 2 and was found when police and fire medics responded to the 4000 block of L.H. Hamilton Road around 6 p.m. that Sunday.
This is not the first shooting in that block tied to Rainer. He was arrested in January in connection to two other shooting investigations on L.H. Hamilton Road.
The circumstances were not immediately clear, so MPD opened a death investigation. As the investigation went on, detectives found the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation.
As the death investigation was reclassified as a homicide, police identified Rainer as a suspect. However, no details are being released as the investigation continues.
Rainer is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Information on bond and a mug shot were not immediately available.
