Troy inks Pinson Valley sharpshooter Kam Woods

On Friday, Troy head men’s basketball coach Cross announced the addition of standout Kam Woods.
The Pinson Valley guard put pen to paper, signing his National Letter of Intent to play ball for the Trojans. The 6′1 Woods put up an average of 38.1 points per game, netting a total 3,781 points during his high school career.
Cross says the combo of Kam Woods and Duke Miles will be hard to stop next season.
“Kam is an elite-level scorer. He averages nearly 38 a game, which is 7th in the entire country for high school basketball regardless of classification,” said Cross. “He’s a guy that can fill it up from all over the court, way beyond the three point line. He’s an elite-level finisher. He and Duke Miles are going to be a problem for a lot of teams in the Sun Belt, and we are just fortunate enough that we were able to sign two of the top five players in the State of Alabama.”
Cross recently finished his first season as head coach of the Trojans.
