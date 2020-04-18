Argument between neighbors results in one shot, the other arrested

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department says an argument between neighbors left one man with critical injuries and another facing an attempted murder charge.
Police Chief PK Johnson says officer responded to multiple 911 calls of a person shot within the 4200 block of Oak Tree Road around 6:40 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, Johnson says officers found Ryan Edward Fales, of Millbrook, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Johnson says Fales, 43, was treated at the scene before being taken to Baptist South Emergency Room with critical Injuries.
Johnson says Fales and his neighbor Angelo Dishon Myles were arguing, which led to threats being made across the roadway. That’s when Johnson says Myles pulled out a gun and began firing at Fales, striking him.
Officers arrested Myles, 35, at his home.
Myles was taken to the police department where he was formally charged with attempted murder before being transported to the Elmore County Jail. He remains there under no bond.
Johnson says Myles and Fales had been engaged in an ongoing dispute “for some time” before Friday’s incident.
