BPD arrest a suspect after officer involved-shooting and overnight manhunt

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a series of crimes around the state including attempted murder, capital murder and robbery.
The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Derrick Hightower, from Columbus, Georgia.
The Hightower was arrested Saturday afternoon after an hours long manhunt, that began with an early morning, officer-involved shooting and the discovery of a body at a home.
According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the suspect is responsible for a murder in Auburn, Alabama, two homicides in Dadeville, Alabama, as well as a series of robberies around the state.
The suspect was injured when he was taken into custody.
A person of interest has also been detained in relation to these crimes.
ORIGINAL: According to the Birmingham Police, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle at the USA Economy Lodge at the 7900 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday night. It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Auburn, Alabama and was connected to a homicide.
Units were deployed to the scene and during the search a silver sedan was observed trying to leave the area. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a person got out of the vehicle and fired rounds at the officers.
Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. They lost sight of the suspect during the exchange.
The tag on the silver sedan led investigators to a home at the 100 block of Briar Grove Drive. Officers located a person inside the residence who appears to have died from a gunshot wound.
Officers have not confirmed that the two incidents are related.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Birmingham Police Department will be investigating the homicide.
According to Auburn Police, Hightower will be transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.