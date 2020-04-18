First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Sunday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared Sunday and Sunday night due to the risk of tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail.
First, Sunday morning, a first round of storms will arrive. Some gusty wind and hail are possible in the morning round of storms.
By later in the afternoon and evening, storms are likely again, and this time they have a better possibility of being severe. Here’s how we see the risks now:
The second round of storms will arrive later in the afternoon, around 3pm and later. These isolated storms will pose the biggest risk when it comes to tornadoes. They could also pack a punch with strong, damaging wind and large hail.
A third round arrives overnight in the form of a line of storms. These again pose a risk of damaging wind and hail, and still pose a threat when it comes to tornadoes. This risk could last as late as the early morning hours of Monday for far southeast Alabama.
We’re no strangers to severe weather in the spring, so like with any other elevated risk day, be sure to have a plan in place, charge electronic devices and pay close attention to the forecast through Sunday morning as updates come in!
