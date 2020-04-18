Funeral of Montgomery native, NFL star to be livestreamed Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral of former NFL star Tarvaris Jackson will be livestreamed Saturday.
Jackson, 36, died Sunday night in a crash just outside Montgomery, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, seven miles south of Montgomery. Carswell said Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned.
Jackson was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Carswell added.
Jackson led ASU to the 2004 SWAC Championship over Southern. He later became a second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL Draft.
The Montgomery native would play 10 seasons in the NFL, winning Super Bowl 48 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.
After the NFL, Jackson coached for a time with ASU before joining the Tennessee State Football staff as a quarterback’s coach in 2019.
He was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School. He leaves behind wife, Lakitta Jackson, and three children: Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.
