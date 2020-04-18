Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Company: 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A major U.S. meat producer says four of its poultry workers in Georgia have died after becoming infected by the coronavirus. Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson confirmed Friday the deaths of four infected employees in the rural southwest Georgia city of Camilla. He said three of them worked in the company's chicken processing plant there, while the fourth person was employed outside the plant at one of Tyson's nearby support operations. Tyson's senior vice president for human resources, Hector Gonzalez, said in a statement the company is requiring workers to wear face masks, installing dividers at work stations and giving employees more space in break rooms. Tyson has not said how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR EXAM
Georgia bar exam rescheduled because of coronavirus outbreak
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court announced Friday that it has rescheduled the state bar exam because of the coronavirus outbreak. Recent law graduates will also be allowed to practice temporarily without a bar license. The high court said in a news release that the exam that had been set for late July has been postponed until September 9 and 10. Because of difficulties that delay could cause for recent graduates, the court also adopted a temporary rule to allow them to be provisionally admitted to practice before taking the exam.
SPECIAL ELECTION-GEORGIA SENATE
5 sign up for race to succeed late Georgia Sen. Jack Hill
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Five candidates in southeast Georgia have signed up for a special election for the seat of the late state Sen. Jack Hill. The 75-year-old Republican was found dead at his Reidsville office April 6. A special election for the seat will be held June 9. Four Republicans qualified for the race by the deadline Wednesday. They are Brooklet physician Scott Bohlke, Statesboro accountant Billy Hickman, Swainsboro attorney Kathy Palmer, and Collins retiree Neil Singleton. A fifth candidate, Jared Sammons, qualified to run as an independent. Hill spent nearly three decades in the state Senate was was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. The District 4 seat includes portions of Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and Tattnall counties.
RACIST VIDEO-STUDENTS EXPELLED
2 Georgia high schoolers expelled after posting racist video
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Two high school students in Georgia have been expelled after they posted a racist video on a social media site. In a statement Friday, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said the students' behavior was unacceptable and they were no longer students at Carrollton High School. The students posted the video on TikTok, garnerning more than 1.7 million views so far. It shows two teenagers, a boy and girl, making racial slurs and derogatory remarks about black people. Albertus said the incident does not reflect the school system's culture.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA-HOSPITAL
200-bed surge hospital nears opening in Atlanta exhibit hall
ATLANTA (AP) — With Georgia officials still believing the state’s hospitalization peak from COVID-19 is in the future, they’re close to opening a 200-bed facility in a downtown Atlanta convention center. Crews have built rows of gleaming white cubicles in an exhibition hall at the Georgia World Congress Center. The bare rooms _ most with only bed _ are meant to host patients who are sick with coronavirus but don’t need intensive care. The state is spending $21.5 million on the project. It’s meant to provide a margin of safety for Georgia’s hospitals as a predicted peak in hospitalizations approaches at the beginning of May.
VIRUS CLAIM
Warrant: Georgia man lied about virus during jail booking
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of lying about having the coronavirus while being booked into jail. News outlets report that 29-year-old Ronald Nathaniel Steward was charged with making false statements and terroristic threats on April 11. A Cobb County arrest warrant says the hospital at which Steward said he received treatment told a jail nurse that he wasn't tested or treated there. Cobb County deputies say they still quarantined Steward in a single-person cell and used protective gear around him. Court records show he was originally charged in November in connection with hitting a police officer. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EQUIPMENT-DELAY-CHARGES
Man accused of causing delay in delivery of health equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — A former vice president of a medical device packaging company is accused of causing a delay in the delivery to health care providers of personal protective equipment, which is in short supply during the coronavirus outbreak. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Christopher Dobbins went into his former employer’s package shipping system at Stradis Healthcare and deleted shipping information. FBI agents said in a statement that the intrusion was detected March 29 while the company was trying to print shipping labels and send equipment to customers. Online court records did not list an attorney for Dobbins, who was released after a bond hearing Thursday.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GROUP
3 accused white supremacists denied bond amid virus concerns
ROME, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia men accused of belonging to a white supremacist group and of plotting to kill a couple have been denied bond over their coronavirus concerns. A judge on Thursday rejected bond requests for 25-year-old Michael Helterbrand, 19-year-old Jacob Kaderli and 21-year-old Luke Lane. Floyd County police said the men belong to “the Base," a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis. Authorities said the men planned to kill a married couple who were anti-fascist protesters to send a message to Base enemies. A Floyd County sheriff’s sergeant said there have been no virus cases in the jail where the men are held.