List of safe places, shelters as severe weather expected Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day Sunday and Sunday night due to the risk of tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail.
Below is a list of counties that will have safe places and shelters open. We will continue to update the list as we gather more information:
Autauga County (All locations open):
- Posey’s Crossroads Baptist Church, 558 Autauga County 40, Prattville, AL 36067
- Boones Chapel Baptist Church, 2301 Co Rd 66, Prattville, AL 36067
- The Public Safety Building in Prattville, 201 Gin Shop Hill Rd, Prattville, AL 36067
Butler County - No shelter in the county.
Coffee County – Not at this time
Crenshaw County (All locations open):
Dallas County (All locations open):
- Burnsville Shelter (behind Fire station)8609 Alabama Highway 14ESelma, Al 36703
- Orrville (behind Keith High School)1274 County Road 115Orrville, Al 36767
- Tipton Shelter (Jim Minor Garden Homes)2534 Brown StreetSelma, Al 36701
- Valley Grande Shelter (Horse Arena)3271 County Road 65Valley Grande, Al 36703
- Southside High School Shelter (behind Field house)7975 U S Hwy 80 ESelma, Al 36701
- Plantersville Shelter (beside Noodies BBQ)530 Pecan RoadPlantersville, Al 36758
- City storm shelter1609 J L Chestnut BlvdSelma, Al 36701
Elmore County: Will activate shelters if/when Tornado Watch is issued. List of shelters will be posted on Elmore County EMA website and social media pages shortly after watch is issued
Lowndes County: Will not open shelters.
Montgomery County: Will open shelters if a Tornado Watch is issued. Will issue more information Sunday on either the Montgomery County EMA Facebook Page or their EMA app.
Pike County: Will share more information Sunday.
Tallapoosa County:
- New Site Fire Station (12791 AL-22, New Site, AL 36256) - Open all day.
- Community Safe Room in Daviston - Open all day.
- Alexander City City Hall (4 Court Square, Alexander City, AL 35010) - will open for a safer place to shelter at 5 p.m. Sunday, or if there is a Tornado Watch issued any time during the day. If you have any questions call Alexander City Dispatch at 256-234-3421.
- Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville (125 North Broadnax StreetDadeville, AL 36853) - will open for a safer place to shelter at 5 p.m. Sunday, or if there is a Tornado Watch issued any time during the day. Please enter through the handicap entrance.
Wilcox County:
- Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, 7577 Highway 10 W, Yellow Bluff
- Mt Moriah Baptist Church, 549 David Johns Rd, Lower Peachtree
- Lower Peachtree Community Center, 7158 County Rd 1, Lower Peachtree
- Moore Academy Gym, 16286 Highway 10 E, Pine Apple
- Bethel ARP Church Annex, 6136 Highway 21, Oak Hill
Remember to have multiple reliable ways of receiving weather alerts. Download the WSFA First Alert Weather App, have your NOAA weather radio ready and making sure your phone is charged before the severe weather moves in.
