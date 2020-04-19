2 charged with murder in shooting of Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a Montgomery teenager.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett said Rodrequis Managan, 21, and Jacques Simmons, 19, both of Montgomery, are charged with one count each of murder. Managan and Simmons were taken into custody at the scene.
The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Brian Daniels, 17, Saturday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of E. Woodland Drive, where they found Daniels. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett said the investigation indicates Daniels was shot during an exchange of gunfire, but it is not clear who fired the shots.
Managan and Simmons were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under $150,000 bonds.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.