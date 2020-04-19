COVID-19 impacting law enforcement operations

“We’ve had a lot of fabulous people in the in the community that have donated, some civic organizations that have donated hand sanitizer to us. So we have plenty of that. Hopefully, our officers won’t have to transport somebody, but if they do have to make a physical arrest, which unfortunately sometimes still is needed, we’re working on trying to sanitize the back seats of the police cars you know with Lysol type products,” Healey said. “It’s just kind of a combination of things that we’re trying to do. You know, some are bigger ideas, some are smaller ideas and sometimes the best ideas are the small ones, but anything at all that we can think to try to limit contact. You know, keep that social distance or whatever we have to do to try to keep our folks safe.”