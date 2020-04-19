Damage in Collins Chapel, homes damaged and huge trees down in Thorsby

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms caused damage across Chilton County Sunday morning.
Huge trees fell on part of a home and were uprooted in yards after storms with heavy winds and rain came through.
Part of the roof of the fire department in Collins Chapel was peeled off. There was damage outside homes in Collins Chapel as well.
A man says he has major damage to his home and his car was destroyed in Thorsby on Montgomery Avenue.
Trees in Thorsby were uprooted in several yards.
