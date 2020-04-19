Former Troy guard says choosing Jacksonville State was the right move

“My first year it was still just such a struggle," he said. "I was still trying to battle what was going on, I had to redshirt, I had to battle my injuries still, but then after that, I just looked at it like, it was something for me to go out and do and just live for his name and continue to play for him. I wore number 3 for him every game, so I actually honored him every game, and it just felt good for me this year going out there and playing to the best of my abilities and able to do it while wearing his number.”