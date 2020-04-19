Former Troy guard says choosing Jacksonville State was the right move

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It's always tough finding a new home as a college athlete, but former Troy guard Darian Adams says choosing Jacksonville State was the right move.
"The transfer process is actually hard. A lot of good schools reached out to me, but I just chose Jacksonville State basically because of the history I have behind it," said Darian. "I just feel like it's gonna be a great place for me to show my talents, and I feel like Coach Harper and them will take me to the next level."
That history he refers to is his best friend, Roderic "Rod" Scott. Rod passed away in a car accident back in 2016. The pain he felt after Rod's death never left Darian, even when he went to college
"It was something I had been balancing out the whole time. When I was a freshman, I was still trying to get over it," he said. "He was actually one of my first friends when I moved down here to Montgomery. We met at the Southeast Y. That was like in the 7th grade. We chopped it up a little bit there, and then we had went to middle school. We went to St. Jude from 8th grade to 10th grade, so basically we've been together since I'd been down here."
Four years later, he's turning that pain, into gain.
“My first year it was still just such a struggle," he said. "I was still trying to battle what was going on, I had to redshirt, I had to battle my injuries still, but then after that, I just looked at it like, it was something for me to go out and do and just live for his name and continue to play for him. I wore number 3 for him every game, so I actually honored him every game, and it just felt good for me this year going out there and playing to the best of my abilities and able to do it while wearing his number.”
Although he'll be playing in a new city with new faces surrounding him, Darian says the goal is still the same: to do it for Rod.
“Hopefully I can just go out there and win," he said. "It’s gonna be a lot of pressure going in to the school he went to, but it’s nothing that I can’t handle, and I know how it’ll be if I win, it’ll fulfill everybody. It’s a lot of pressure, but I know I can go out there and do it.”
As his path in basketball takes him in a new direction, Darian says Rod Scott will be with him wherever he goes.
