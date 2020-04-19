Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi nears 4,000 virus cases as deaths rise above 150
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is reporting a dozen more deaths from COVID-19 as the state's total cases approach 4,000. The state Department of Health reported the new numbers Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in Mississippi to 152. Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that he's extending his statewide stay-at-home order by one week to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order has been in place since the evening of April 3, and it originally was set to expire Monday morning. The extension expires April 27.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-DRILLING DEEPER
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov extends statewide stay-home order amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending his statewide stay-at-home order until April 27 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order has been in place since the evening of April 3, and it originally was set to expire Monday morning. The governor announced the extension Friday. He also said that starting Monday, some lakes and beaches can reopen. And, some businesses such as florists and clothing stores can offer curbside pickup. The state health officer said Friday that Mississippi had at least 3,793 confirmed cases and 140 deaths from the coronavirus as of Thursday evening.
CLASS RING CLUE
FBI seeks owner of class ring that might offer murder clue
Federal law enforcement agents are seeking the original owner or purchaser of a Mississippi class ring that might hold a clue to four unsolved murders in Indiana. The Clarion Ledger reports that the FBI is seeking help to identify the owner or purchaser of the 1996 class ring from Oakhurst Junior High School in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The ring has a blue stone and the initials “JKM” are inscribed on the inside of the band. The ring was recovered as part of an investigation into four unsolved murders committed in Gary, Indiana in February of 2002.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi disaster declaration approved for Easter storms
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Mississippi for tornadoes and other strong storms that struck the state on Sunday. The storms swept through several states from Texas to Maryland on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 36 people. Mississippi has reported at least 14 deaths. Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that the disaster declaration will allow individual assistance to people affected by the storms, including those whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed. Trump approved Mississippi’s declaration late Thursday. At least 1,200 homes and 75 businesses were damaged in Mississippi.
HINDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Committee chooses new president for Hinds Community College
RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — An educator from Kentucky will become the next president of Hinds Community College in Mississippi. A search committee at Hinds announced Thursday that has chosen Stephen Vacik to begin the job July 1. He will succeed Clyde Muse, who is retiring after 42 years as president. Vacik is president of Maysville Community and Technical College in Maysville, Kentucky. He was president of Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, from 2011 to 2015. Before that, Vacik worked seven years as chief instructional officer at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba.