Man dead after shooting in Tuskegee Saturday night

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Saturday night.
TPD Sgt. Kimberly Johnson said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Dr. where, upon arrival, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Johnson said at this time the identity of the victim is not being released.
The Macon County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that Pleasant Springs Dr. was temporarily closed from Highway 80 to Macon County Road 95 due to an investigation.
Anyone with information in this case should call 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line 334-727-9865. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.