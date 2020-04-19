Man shot on Montgomery’s Happiness Avenue

Man shot on Montgomery’s Happiness Avenue
Montgomery police say a man was shot on Happiness Avenue Sunday evening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The investigation was opened after the man was found in the 200 block of Truett Drive, but police determined the shooting actually happened on Happiness Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police say they’re trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting but add the victim “does not wish to cooperate.”

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.