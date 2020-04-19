Man shot on Montgomery’s Happiness Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The investigation was opened after the man was found in the 200 block of Truett Drive, but police determined the shooting actually happened on Happiness Avenue.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Police say they’re trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting but add the victim “does not wish to cooperate.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.