Severe weather causes major damage at Wind Creek State Park

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage in Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties early Sunday morning. In Alexander City, the Wind Creek State Park saw some of the worst of Tallapoosa County’s damage.
Multiple trees fell on top on RV trailers, vehicles, and park buildings.
“Straight line winds at 80 miles an hour is just as destructive as a tornado,” said Jason Moran, Tallapoosa County EMA Director.
The story is similar for areas north and northeast of Alexander City. Moran said thousands are without power and some trees blocked road ways.
“There are road blockages all over the county. It’s not concentrated into one specific area, it’s all over. Our county crews and city crews and volunteers are all out with chainsaws and heavy equipment clearly those road ways,” Moran said.
So far there haven’t been any fatalities, and only minor injuries have been reported.
“I’ve had three injuries reported. Two in Alex City and one here in Dadeville. That’s not to say that there may not be more but that’s all that’s come to surface,” Moran said.
More storms are in the forecast. Moran said he can only hope that tonight is not any worse than it was this morning.
“We are kind of sort of wounded at this point,” Moran said. “Hopefully we can all look out for each other again this afternoon.”
Moran said to always have a reliable way of receiving emergency weather information. With so many people without power, a lot of people might not have a way to receive breaking weather information. He said to call and check in on your loved ones who might be without power and notify them of any severe weather.
