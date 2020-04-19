Storm damage reported in Chilton County

Damage in Chilton County (Source: Samantha Delauder)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 9:14 AM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second Sunday in a row parts of Alabama are dealing with severe weather.

There are several reports of storm damage in Chilton County.

First responders are asking everyone to stay home while they assess the damage.

First Responders are currently working to clear roadways and fallen trees. Please if you are not a first responder or involved in relief efforts stay home.

Posted by Chilton County EMA on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Early Sunday morning a storm hit bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Damage in Chilton County (Source: Samantha Delauder)

A camper was flipped over, trees were uprooted and snapped in half across the area.

Damage in Chilton County (Source: Samantha Delauder)

There are numerous trees down in the Clanton area.

This is a picture of the sky in Clanton Sunday morning. The picture was sent in by a viewer.

Storms clouds over Clanton (Source: Becky Cox)

There are trees down along County Road 252 in Clanton.

A Citgo station in Jemison has major structural damage.

Citgo in Jemison (Source: Valentin Guillen)

Right now there are no reports of any injuries.

Trees down in Clanton (Source: Angie Wyatt)
Trees down in Clanton (Source: Angie Wyatt)

