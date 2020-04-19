Storm damage reported in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second Sunday in a row parts of Alabama are dealing with severe weather.
There are several reports of storm damage in Chilton County.
First responders are asking everyone to stay home while they assess the damage.
Early Sunday morning a storm hit bringing high winds and heavy rain.
A camper was flipped over, trees were uprooted and snapped in half across the area.
There are numerous trees down in the Clanton area.
This is a picture of the sky in Clanton Sunday morning. The picture was sent in by a viewer.
There are trees down along County Road 252 in Clanton.
A Citgo station in Jemison has major structural damage.
Right now there are no reports of any injuries.
