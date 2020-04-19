Widespread wind damage reported in several central Ala. counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second Sunday in a row, parts of Alabama are dealing with severe weather.
According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is widespread wind damage in Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says preliminary damage reports show trees and power lines down in the county. There are no injuries or significant structural damage.
The Alexander City Police Department is handling its own damage assessment.
