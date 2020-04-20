Auburn University mourns the death of lecturer who died after testing positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is mourning the death of one of its faculty members.
According to the Auburn Plainsman, Roger Rice, a senior lecturer in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.
The university said it cannot confirm that COVID-19 was the cause of death, only that Rice had tested positive for the virus.
Fred Kam, the medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said there are nine employees and 11 student who have tested positive for COVID-19.
