Beauty and Beyond, That’s My Child donate thousands of masks to first responders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beauty and Beyond in Montgomery and That’s My Child have partnered with the city of Montgomery to provide thousands of masks to first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release from Beauty and Beyond says upon hearing about the coronavirus outbreak, the business began purchasing KN95 masks, surgical masks, and handsanitizer in bulk. In the first week of March, the business began reselling those items.
As COVID-19 progressed, the release says the business donated thousands of masks to Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County EMA, and countless other service organizations.
“This would not have been possible without our Mayor, and our police force for allowing us to continue to operate and help those in need,” the release states.
“I’m part of this community,” said Ashref Hijaz, CEO of Beauty and Beyond. “And when you help first responders, when you help MPD, sheriff department, it makes you feel like, you know, you’re part of this fight. You didn’t just stand alone or just watch the fight, you’re part of it, and you are in the front line with them.”
So far, Beauty and Beyond and That’s My Child have donated over 15,000 surgical masks.
