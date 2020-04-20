Central Alabama counties begin storm damage recoveries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in central Alabama counties like Coosa and Tallapoosa are assessing the damage and cleaning up the debris left by severe storms Sunday night.
In the Coosa County town of Rockford, first responders rescued a woman from her mobile home. Jeff Fuller was on hand to witness it.
“It was unnerving because there was lightning and thunder all around us," said Fuller. "She was relieved. She actually helped them get her out. She’s a tough lady.”
Approximately 200 homes were either damaged or destroyed in the community.
It’s going to be a busy week for those like Mel Johnson.
“With about 100 volunteers, we trained chainsaw personnel, chaplains that will be ministering to homeowners,” Johnson, who is the head of the Baptist Disaster Relief Unit in Coosa County, explained.
Up the road in Alex City, Blue Vardaman feels as though every tree in Tallapoosa County fell in his yard. There were 15 to 20 mature pines knocked down. Thankfully, they were all pushed away from his home on Highway 63 North.
“And then all of a sudden it started," Vardaman recalled. "I looked out the front door and when I saw these trees begin to lay over I said this is not normal. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
In the Dadeville area, about 20 homes were damaged. There was one minor injury reported and a close call when massive oak crushed the front porch of one house with the homeowner still inside.
The homeowner’s SUV was also destroyed.
“This is one of the worst ones," said Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith, "and of course the guys have gotten in here and cleaned it up quick.”
The damage across south Alabama was more severe and widespread with at least one death reported. Mississippi, and Georgia have also reported one death as a result of the storms.
