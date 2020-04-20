South Alabama storm damage reports coming in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather Team is live on-air and online tracking severe weather, including tornado warnings, in multiple southeastern counties.
There are no confirmed injury reports but damage reports are starting to come in.
The Covington County EMA tells WSFA 12 News there is damage on the north side of Andalusia with trees down on houses. Of great concern is the County Road 70 area, or Antioch Road, where a possible tornado caused damage Sunday night. There is debris down through the county.
We’re getting reports that a home in Babbie, a town in Covington County, may have been hit by a possible tornado.
The National Weather Service Office in Birmingham reports numerous trees and power lines down across portions of Pike County, including the Spring Hill area.
We’ve checked with the Pike County EMA for additional details. They are currently assessing the situation and hope to provide more details soon.
There are reports in east Pike County of large amounts of pea size hail falling with intense wind and rain on Pike/Barbour line.
The Opp Police Department is urging those who are not first responders to go home and stay off city streets where multiple power lines and trees are down, along with debris in the roadway.
For information on Sunday morning’s storms and damage, CLICK HERE.
For the latest from the WSFA First Alert Storm Team, CLICK HERE.
More information available as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.