Elderly woman victim in fatal Alex City fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alex City fire investigators say an elderly woman was the victim of an overnight house fire.
According to officials, the fire happened around 11 p.m. on K Street. The cause of the fire is not clear and investigators are not sure whether it was weather-related.
Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.
