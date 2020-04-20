Elderly woman victim in fatal Alex City fire

By Bryan Henry | April 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:52 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alex City fire investigators say an elderly woman was the victim of an overnight house fire.

According to officials, the fire happened around 11 p.m. on K Street. The cause of the fire is not clear and investigators are not sure whether it was weather-related.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

