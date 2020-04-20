Elmore County woman shares story after taking husband to hospital for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 has taken an Elmore County couple on an emotional rollercoaster.
They were one of the first confirmed cases in WSFA’s area, and just when they thought things were improving, one was forced into a hospital, and the other was left to deal with the grim reality of the virus.
Sharon Hauk’s emotional Facebook video has been viewed more than 30,000 times and shared more than 650 times.
“I knew that was the policy, but it just broke my heart to have to just walk away and leave him after I’ve been taking care of him for so long,” Hauk said.
She made the recording just moments after leaving her husband at the hospital for COVID-19. The two had already spent 14 days quarantined at their home. When time was up, her husband still couldn’t shake the symptoms. He had headaches, shortness of breath, a cough, and a fever.
“With this disease you don’t know what will hit you next," Hauk said. “Neither one of us had medical advice. I’ve been taking care of him, he’s been taking care of me, we’ve been alone in isolation, just like everybody else.”
Hauk insisted her husband go to the hospital as his symptoms worsened. Since they’d already been tested, she called ahead, only to hear from a nurse that the symptoms were not COVID-19 related. She says the suggestion then was to go to another hospital.
“We pulled out of the parking lot and he said take me back home," Hauk said. "I said no. I don’t want to worry, I need someone to tell us it’s okay for him to be home or is there something else we could be doing.”
Hauk drove her husband to Montgomery, where he checked into Jackson Hospital.
“I just want everyone to take it seriously," Hauk said. "I know how hard it is when you leave your loved one without anyone to advocate for him or be there. They are at the mercy of the doctors. I’m sure they are great doctors. I’m more pessimistic than others. I just want ya’ll to take it seriously.”
Sharon Hauk on why she took her story to Facebook
