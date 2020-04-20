Elmore County woman shares story after taking husband to hospital for COVID-19

4-20 4:30 pm : I’m waiting at the hospital to pick him up. He is so happy to be going home . Thank you all for all of your prayers and well wishes. I wish that I could repay you all. This virus has so many surprises. You never know what you are gonna get! So DONT get it! Stay home and wear a mask when you have to go out. April 16: we still don’t know. The doctors and nurses have been great today. I am so thankful, they are updating me 2 times a day, answering all my questions, and have made Scott much more comfortable. I am having success getting some of his lab numbers. Hopefully he is well enough to go home soon even if we don’t have a diagnosis. If he can have his bed, pillow, and dogs, I know he will feel better. April 15: he is still in the hospital. We still don’t have a diagnosis, but today I was able to speak with his Dr. and he did his best to explain the situation. Scott has had numerous CT scans, MRIs, and a lumbar puncture. He has severe continuous headache, fever spikes, low WBC and low platelets. Thanks again for all of your prayers, well wishes, and support.