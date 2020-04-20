Former Lee Generals wait to hear names in NFL Draft

"Henry is a special type of kid. In the NFL, you can't coach speed, and that is something that young man has. Just some of the intangibles he has, the hand-eye coordination, change of direction, all those skills are just big bull's-eyes for the NFL. The upside is tremendous for him. I can see that young man having a long career in the NFL. He's hungry. He's humble. He works hard. I can see him every year continuing to develop," said Rogers.