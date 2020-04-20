Former Lee Generals wait to hear names in NFL Draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is NFL Draft week!
The first round starts on Thursday and the seventh round closes things out on Saturday.
Several guys from Fever Country are waiting for that all important call from an NFL team during those three days.
That includes former Lee Generals wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and safety Daniel Thomas.
Ruggs, the former Crimson Tide standout, is potentially a top-15 pick on Thursday.
He could possibly be the first receiver drafted this year. His 4.27 speed is the talk of the town!
Lee Athletic Director Tyrone Rogers, who had a 6-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, thinks Ruggs III will have a great professional career.
"Henry is a special type of kid. In the NFL, you can't coach speed, and that is something that young man has. Just some of the intangibles he has, the hand-eye coordination, change of direction, all those skills are just big bull's-eyes for the NFL. The upside is tremendous for him. I can see that young man having a long career in the NFL. He's hungry. He's humble. He works hard. I can see him every year continuing to develop," said Rogers.
Ruggs III finishes his career at Alabama with 24 touchdown catches.
NFL.com projects former Auburn safety Daniel Thomas as a potential 6th round pick.
Rogers feels Thomas can do a lot of things in the defensive backfield.
"He possesses those ball-hawking skills. If the ball is in the air, Daniel Thomas is going to find it. When they are running the ball, he's that guy that is physical. He doesn't mind sticking his nose in there. Then, he has the ability to go in the back end and be able to track the ball well. He's a good football player," Rogers stated.
Thomas finished his career at Auburn with 199 tackles.
