72 hours of nice weather before yet another threat for thunderstorms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Sunday, another significant severe weather episode for central and southern Alabama. We saw quite a few severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across the region both Sunday morning and Sunday evening.
Numerous reports of damage came into WSFA 12 News, and more will likely come in throughout the day on Monday. It’s also likely that the National Weather Service will survey some areas to see if any tornadoes touched down.
Fortunately the weather improves drastically for the next few days. Sun and clouds will greet you today with highs pushing into the middle 70s. We will do it all over again Tuesday and Wednesday.
The only difference will be more sun than clouds Tuesday and then more clouds than sun by Wednesday afternoon. Highs each day will be around the 80-degree mark with minimal humidity.
The unfortunate side of the forecast is the risk of more rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday night and especially Thursday. An area of low pressure will track across northern Mississippi and Alabama, bring with it a very good chance of widespread rain and storm activity.
While there is technically no severe weather risk zone from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday, there is a chance that some of our storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and hail.
It’s a situation that we will have a higher degree of confidence in by Tuesday morning. Until then, we will mention the chance of a few stronger thunderstorms on Thursday.
For now, we can look at a few ingredients that help us forecast severe weather. One of them is called the Significant Tornado Parameter. Essentially if you see any yellows, oranges or reds on the map shown above you know the risk of severe weather and possibly tornadoes is there.
Since we are still 96 hours from the greatest chance of storms, it’s important to take any parameters and ingredients loosely. However, with some yellows and oranges already showing up across central and southern Alabama on Thursday, it is evident that there will at least be a chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms.
