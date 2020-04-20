Ignore these coronavirus myths

(CNN/Gray News) – World Health Organization officials are busting some of the most popular myths about COVID-19.
Even countries without 5G are seeing the virus spread. COVID-19 goes from person to person through air droplets or from germs on contaminated surfaces that are touched and not washed off.
- Drinking alcohol
- Eating garlic
- Exposing yourself to the sun
- Taking a hot bath
- Using hand dryers or ultraviolet disinfection lamps
- Rinsing your nose with saline
- Taking antibiotics
Those chemicals will kill the virus on your skin but won't kill it once it’s entered your body.
From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas. Hot and humid or cold and dry or anywhere in-between, it doesn’t seem to matter.
There’s no evidence it spreads through mosquitoes.
This isn’t an indicator of your coronavirus status.
No. Most people who catch COVID-19 recover.
This virus is new and needs its own vaccine, something researchers are currently working on.
Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.