$25,000 reward offered in Crenshaw County cold case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in a 2011 murder case.
On May 3, 2011, DeLange T. Harris’ body was found on Athens Church Road in the Goshen community located in Crenshaw County. Since his body was found, the sheriff’s office has been searching for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his abduction and murder.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased it’s $1,000 reward to $5,000 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest. Another $20,000 reward will be paid after the conviction of the offender or offenders.
Anyone with information in this case should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
