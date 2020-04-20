Skip to content
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Watch Live
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Sports
TV
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Submit Photos & Videos
Download our apps
We're Open: Shop Local
News
Recent Video
Coronavirus
12 News Defenders
Crime
Alabama Politics
Decision 2020
Business
National
Education
Health
Food
Gas Prices
Weather
Weather Blog
Radar
First Alert Stormtracker
Montgomery Regional Airport Air Traffic Map
What is First Alert Weather Day?
First Alert Weather Radio Partners
Get weather emails
Download the Severe Weather Guide
Sports
NCAA
Friday Night Football Fever
Scoreboard
Community
Class Act
Alabama Live
County Road 12
Heart Gallery Alabama
Events Calendar
TV
Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Editorials
Jobs
Contests
WSFA Everyday Heroes
70
Currently in
Montgomery, AL
Full Forecast
RELATED CONTENT
WSFA Everyday Heroes
WSFA and Mountain Dew want to recognize everyday heroes.
Published 5m at 10:59 AM
Today in Alabama Coffee Mug Contest
November 18
November 18