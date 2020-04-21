Alabama public universities host blood donation campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Student Government Association Presidents from Alabama’s 14 public universities are hosting a blood donation campaign.
The SGA is working with the Higher Education Partnership.
A spokesperson said the effort is sponsored in response to the call to action from Governor Kay Ivey. There is an urgent need for blood donations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The SGA Presidents are calling on all college students, even though they are physically distanced from their campuses, to come together to donate blood. The Higher Education Partnership’s Executive Director, Gordon Stone, said, “Universities are an important part of our state and we’re always inspired by the impact students have when they come together.”
To participate simply go to a local blood donation site or visit www.higheredpartners.org/blooddonor to set up an appointment to donate.
