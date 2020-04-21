Auburn City Council set to discuss renaming of Mike Hubbard Blvd.

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court upheld six ethics convictions against former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Tuesday night, the Auburn City Council was set to discuss the renaming of Mike Hubbard Boulevard.
The court dismissed five other counts against Hubbard.
He was convicted in 2016 of using the power of the speaker’s office to land lucrative consulting conracts and more than $2 million in investments in a company that he owned.
Hubbard was sentenced to a four-year prison term. Hubbard has remained free on bond during the appeals process.
No vote is expected at the meeting.
