Barrage of gunfire heard in video taken near Cloverdale, Garden District

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several residents in Cloverdale and the Garden District in Montgomery have reached out to WSFA 12 News to report incidents of gunfire over the last few days.
Chris Echols sent a video he recorded from his house in that area Monday night. A barrage of gunfire can be heard.
Echols says his neighbors called police to report what was happening. Montgomery police say officers responded to gunfire at around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Fairview Avenue, near Legrande Park.
MPD said officers found three juveniles in the area, with one carrying a stolen gun. He was arrested and charged but due to his age no other information was released.
MPD said there were no injuries or property damage located.
