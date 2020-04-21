Car insurance companies offer rebates amid COVID-19 pandemic

“A lot of companies we talked to said that they were going to spread that out. So it doesn’t mean on June 1, you’re going to have your April and May premiums do. They’re going to try and at least spread that out over maybe a few months. Again, be proactive call Your insurance company and let them know don’t take no for an answer if they say we can’t do that, you know, be polite, obviously, everyone’s in. Everyone’s in this together. And folks on the other end of the call center insurance agents are, are having trouble too. But just, you know, let folks know the situation, the situation you’re in and that you want to keep paying it, and that you’re going to do your best and see if you can work something out. And it seems like now with everyone in similar boats that the time is that that is a possibility.”