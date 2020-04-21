Carlisle: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $61.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.
The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.
Carlisle shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $117.40, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSL