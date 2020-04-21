Churches partner with Pike Road Schools, feed thousands of children during pandemic

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - School coronavirus closures mean that children all across the country are now without food. To ensure that no child goes hungry during the pandemic, Pike Road Schools and nearby churches have joined forces to help feed close to 8,400 students.
Pike Road Schools started providing a drive-up food service for families from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays at Pike Road Middle School. Anyone in the community can drive through and pick up, as long as the food is for children 18 and under. Families will receive seven days’ worth of lunch and breakfast.
However, some students did not have a means of transportation, preventing them from being able to pick up their meals. That’s when Saint James Church, Woodland United Methodist, and the Church at Pike Road stepped in to help.
“Immediately these churches contacted us and said how can we help make sure that our students who are food insecure get food,” said Pike Road City Schools Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter.
Now, every Wednesday church volunteers meet at Pike Road Middle School and load their trailers with hundreds of gallons of milk and pre-packaged bags of food that are then hand-delivered to three nearby neighborhoods.
“Those three places are places we know we have the largest number of students who have transportation issues and also qualify for a free lunch from us on a regular basis,” said Ledbetter. “So, we make sure that food is going to those places and making sure we can take care of those that can’t get here to pick up and who really need it.”
Lester Spencer, the lead pastor at Saint James Church, said they load their trailer with enough food to feed 120 kids and drive it 10 minutes down the road to Pike Road Village. With the help of about 15 volunteers, they distribute all of the food to the families who need it.
“The kids will come out and wait at their houses and then we will unload and take the food for them for a whole week and put it at their doorstep,” said Spencer. “This is food that these kids really need, they rely on this because it’s enough food for a whole week.”
Spencer said the families are so grateful for their service.
“Every one of them will say thank you, and the parents are so appreciative," said Spencer.
“Many of their parents were working and now aren’t working, and so getting food to those who don’t have an income is critical,” Ledbetter said.
“This whole feeding program, and the many other ministries in terms of outreach we are doing during this pandemic, is all about being the hands and feet of Christ,” said Spencer. “Our calling as Christians is to be the hands and feet of Christ for those in need and that’s what this is all about.”
Saint James Methodist Church said they will continue to help serving the families in need for duration of the pandemic.
Saint James Church is also doing their own feeding program during the pandemic. It’s Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 9045 Vaughn Road. Volunteers will bring you groceries to your car for free.
