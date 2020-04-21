Deadline set for some on Social Security to get full stimulus payments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very important deadline is approaching for some Social Security beneficiaries who are waiting for their economic stimulus payments, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department soon," said Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul.
But there are some who need to take an extra step, and time is of the essence.
“People receiving benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment,” Saul added. "They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here section to provide their information.”
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children and who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Wednesday, April 22 at 12 p.m. (EST) in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly.
SSI recipients need to take this action by later this month; a specific date will be available soon.
NOTE: The IRS will not call, text, or email you asking for personal information. Any such communications are not legitimate.
What happens if those who need to submit additional information don’t provide it by the deadline? They’ll still get the $1,200 payment they’re eligible for but will not get any eligible $500 payments for their dependents in a timely manner.
Instead, they’ll have to file a 2020 tax return to get that money.
People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all of the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank because the U.S. Treasury already has that information on file.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information since they will not receive automatic payments from Treasury.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Those Social Security recipients wondering when their CARES Act stimulus check will arrive should rest assured it’s coming.
Wednesday, the Social Security Administration announced that Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, recipients will get their payments directly from the U.S. Treasury Department no later than early May.
Those on SSI that do not have qualifying children will get their $1,200 payment automatically with no actions required on their part.
Those who do have qualifying children under 17 should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. The Social Security Administration says those people should go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information. That will help them get the extra $500 per child available to them.
If you’re children are eligible but you do not provide the information to the IRS, you will have to wait until a later date to get the $500 per child qualifying payment, the Social Security Administration cautioned.
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from the Treasury Department. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.