EF-2 tornado touched down in south Ala. during storms, NWS says

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County during this past weekend’s severe weather across our area.
NWS says the tornado touched down just northeast of County Road 70 and traveled 1 1/4 miles reaching an estimated peak wind of 120 miles per hour.
According to NWS, the result of the tornado left one person injured, and left damage to trees and several structures.
No deaths were reported as a result of the tornado.
